Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule leaks: No International games, Black Friday in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders franchise is usually a popular one to play International games, but that won't be the case this upcoming NFL season
The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, and fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will get their first look at the path the team hopefully will take to the playoffs. The Raiders were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this past season, winning only six games off of a playoff campaign the year before, so the pressure is on head coach Josh McDaniels to turn things around in Year 2 at the helm.
As we inch closer to the release of the schedule, there should be plenty of leaks in terms of what the slate could look like for the Raiders. With so many changes on the roster, the team will likely be front and center for some national games, including their required Thursday Night Football matchup, and a likely early-season AFC West battle in primetime.
However, one thing we know for sure is that the Raiders won't be playing in any International games this upcoming season.
Raiders won't be playing an International Game this season
As tweeted out by Vinny Bonsignore, the Raiders won't be heading across the pond this season, which is probably a good thing for the franchise. McDaniels and his staff won't have to focus on all the details of playing an International game as they look to finally bring some stability to a franchise that has been to the playoffs only twice since the 2002 NFL season.
Raiders won't be playing on Black Friday
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out that it will be an AFC East battle for the first-ever Black Friday NFL game. The NFL has decided to add a game the day after Thanksgiving, and we will now have four games across two days thanks to the three-game slate on Turkey Day.
We are starting to see the Raiders schedule take shape for 2023, and once released, we will be all over the previews for what should be an exciting campaign in the desert.