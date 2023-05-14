Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule release: 3 gut reactions
The 2023 NFL season schedule has officially dropped and the Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the draw of the straw. With the schedule drop being something that is more and more glamorized every year, everyone was hinging on the results as Thursday came around.
Leaks started dropping and vague pictures started forming way.
There were a few surprises when the Raiders final schedule was revealed, and some things not so surprising. They enter 2023 with the 6th toughest schedule in the NFL and their opponents .524 winning percentage is the highest in the AFC West. On the contrary, there are a few matchups in the beginning of the season that would be exponentially harder had they been on the back half of the schedule.
There is a lot you can read into and decipher when it comes to these schedule releases. Every single year certain things stand out initially about how it is all aligned. That's why I'm here to present you with my three gut reactions after the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 final schedule was released.