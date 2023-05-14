Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule release: 3 gut reactions
Weather Friendly Schedule
As a Raiders during the Derek Carr era, one of the first things you look at is the weather implications later in the year. There will forever be a cloud (all pun intended) looming over Derek Carr and his ability to stink it up in cold weather games.
I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say you kind of cringe seeing a late November/early December game in Kansas City and Denver on the back half of the season.
But this year was quite different. Literally their first two games are against the Broncos and Bills, both of which play in open roofed stadiums and would be below freezing if they even sniffed the other end of Week 10. They fly out to Chicago in late October which will be closer to a cool brisk morning than anything dire or extreme.
They even get to hit Miami in mid Novermber when it's nice and they don't have to deal with the humidity.
The only unfavorable game they have is the previously mentioned December game in Kansas City. Only difference.......No Derek Carr. The game is also on Christmas Day and anyone who is even remotely a fan of football knows there's nothing better than potential snow during a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day game.
I'm glad we get to couple that with the final game against our Division rivals. Dare I say battling for the top spot? *insert eyeball emoji*