Handing out the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season awards
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2023 NFL season with a win against Denver, and here, we hand out the season awards for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders season came to an end this past Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium, as they ran their record to eight straight against their divisional rival, Denver. For the Raiders, this season had its fair share of highs and lows, but in the end, they proved to be the definition of a 'team,' coming together to finish the season strong.
Now, as we turn our heads towards the 2024 offseason, an offseason that will certainly bring more change in the organization, we cannot forget to look back at some of the players, and plays that made this season memorable. The Raiders may not have gotten to the playoffs this year, but there is a lot to like about this team moving forward, and hopefully, Mark Davis gets it right when it comes to the general manager and head coach spots.
With that said, let us hand out some hardware for the Raiders 2023 season.
Defensive Player of the Year: Maxx Crosby
No big surprise here, as Maxx Crosby has been one of the more dominant players in the NFL since coming into the league back in 2019. Since then, the former Day 3 pick has become a premier edge rusher, and his performance in 2023 should put him in the conversation of being the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Crosby was aided by a strong supporting cast around him for the first time in his career, and that helped him succeed even while dealing with a bad knee for the second half of the season. If the team continues to build around him, he could be in for a record-breaking season in 2024.