Handing out the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season awards
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2023 NFL season with a win against Denver, and here, we hand out the season awards for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Offensive Player of the Year: Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders offense had their ups and downs this past season, as Josh Jacobs battled through an injury late in the year. He ended up playing in only 13 games in 2023, and with the team starting three different quarterbacks throughout the season, it made for some inconsistent play on that side of the ball.
Still, there were a bunch of bright spots, including the play of free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was aided by the fact that he had Davante Adams in the starting lineup alongside of him, and once again, Adams proved to be one of the more dynamic wide receivers in all of football.
When it comes to naming an Offensive Player of the Year for the Raiders, Adams is the clear choice, as he once again racked up 100 catches and over 1,000 yards receiving. The veteran wide receiver took a step back from his numbers from a year ago, but to see him reach these kinds of statistics playing with three different quarterbacks was quite impressive.
As it stands, Adams will be back with the Raiders in 2024, and will once again be a cornerstone of this offense.