Handing out the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season awards
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2023 NFL season with a win against Denver, and here, we hand out the season awards for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Most Valuable Player: Maxx Crosby
When you think of the Most Valuable Player for the Raiders in 2023, only one name stands out, and that is Maxx Crosby. Going into the season, there were plenty of question marks when it came to the Raiders, but Crosby certainly was not one of them, as he is one of the best players in football.
The 2023 season was no different, as Crosby proved to be a warrior on the field, fighting through a knee injury and playing even when listed as doubtful against the Chiefs. Crosby once again put together a stunning season coming off the edge, racking up 14.5 sacks and incredibly, 90 tackles from his defensive end position.
Las Vegas failed to make the playoffs, so it will be hard for him to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, but when you look around the league, is any other player more valuable to his team? Crosby had 23 tackles for a loss, hit the quarterback 31 times, and played with the kind of motor that only he can bring to a game.
Who knows what the Raiders will do in terms of general manager and head coach this offseason, but to be certain, Crosby is the foundation they will build this team around. He is the face of the franchise, and will go down as one of the best players to ever put on the Silver and Black.