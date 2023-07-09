Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp: Roster battles to keep an eye on
With Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp scheduled to kick off later this month, we look at three key position battles.
By Brad Weiss
We are only 11 days away from the Las Vegas Raiders rookies reporting to training camp, so the 2023 NFL season is right on the horizon. The Raiders had a big makeover in terms of the roster this offseason, as they turned the page on Derek Carr, and bolstered the roster on both sides of the ball.
With new talent on the roster, including nine rookies, there is certain to be plenty of position battles to keep an eye on this summer. Veterans were brought in via free agency to fill some big voids on the roster, and overall, you have to believe there is more talent on the roster than there was a year ago today.
Here, we look at three position battles to keep an eye on this summer.
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp: Roster battles to keep an eye on
- 3. Offensive Guard
Looking at the offensive line for the Raiders heading into training camp, you have to believe that four of the five starting spots are spoken for. Andre James will return at center, and will be flanked on one side by second-year offensive guard Dylan Parham.
Parham started all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie last season, and coming into the organization as a third-round draft pick, you have to think that was a solid selection on Day 2.
At offensive tackle, the combination of Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor return for another go-around after a solid 2022 campaign. Miller has rounded into a premier left tackle in the league, and after a breakout season with the Raiders, the organization brought Eluemunor back in free agency.
That brings us to the sole position left open, and that is who is going to start alongside Parham at offensive guard. The Raiders have a host of players vying for the job, including Alex Bars, Netane Muti, Greg Van Roten, and Dalton Wagner, an undrafted rookie who could push for a spot on the 53-man roster.