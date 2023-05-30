Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp roster could look a lot different after June 1
By Brad Weiss
As we inch closer to the June 1 deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders roster could be in for another shuffling before all is said and done.
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the offseason once again revamping the roster, as they moved on from stars like Darren Waller and Derek Carr, and brought in a bunch of new faces via free agency. The Silver and Black also added nine new players via the 2023 NFL Draft, and the hope is, all the work put in will result in a better outcome than the six-win season from a year ago.
As it stands, the Raiders still have issues on both sides of the ball, and there will be a ton of training camp battles this summer. The offensive line has spots up for grabs, as well as all three levels of the defense, so expect the battles rage on as we get closer to Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Even with so much movement within the roster, more changes could be on the way, as contracts like the one Hunter Renfrow has could bring the Raiders cap relief if they move on from him after June 1. There is also the contract status of Josh Jacobs, who was given the franchise tag, and would be a valuable addition for nearly every team in the NFL.
Raiders roster could look a lot different after June 1
There is also the issue going on right now with Jimmy Garoppolo, as the quarterback failed his physical back in March, and the franchise can move on from him with no dead money if he cannot pass it before the season. That means the Raiders could be in play for another quarterback this summer, and while Tom Brady rumors are once again starting, they must find another option if Garoppolo's injury is worse than expected.
The roster still has flaws, but you have to hope that general manager Dave Ziegler has a plan for long-term success for the franchise. If McDaniels and the Raiders get off to a slow start, there will be plenty of rumblings of him being ousted as head coach, so this is a very important summer for both the GM and the head coach.