Las Vegas Raiders: When does 2023 training camp start?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2023 training camp with a revamped roster, but when does the action get started in Henderson, Nevada.
For the first time since the 2013 NFL season, the Raiders franchise will trot out a starting quarterback not named Derek Carr in Week 1. Carr was released by the team after one season in Josh McDaniels's offense, and has since been replaced by veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo will be expected to lead a Raiders team coming off a sub-par 2022 campaign, one that saw them win only six games. To stop the bleeding, the Raiders went out and revamped the roster this offseason, adding a plethora of players in free agency and the draft in hopes of turning the franchise into a perennial winner.
So when does the party get started in Las Vegas. With minicamps over, and eyes on training camp, we look at the dates for both the rookies and the veterans.
When does the Raiders 2023 training camp start?
The rookies will be the first to have a mandated arrival in Las Vegas, as they will get to the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 18. The Raiders added nine players via the 2023 NFL Draft, and a handful of talented undrafted rookie free agents this offseason, so the group is large within that first wave of players.
Two days later, the veterans will arrive, as July 20 is their report date. There are a bunch of new veteran faces on the roster this offseason, especially in the defensive backfield, where Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Marcus Epps, and Brandon Facyson will try to fix the issues that have plagued the Raiders secondary for years.
For the Silver and Black, the 2023 season could go a number of ways, as it will likely hinge on the health of Garoppolo. If he can stay off the shelf, they have the talent to do some special things, especially on offense, and as always, they will have to answer major questions on the defensive side of the ball as well.