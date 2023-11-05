Raiders 2023 Week 9 fantasy football: Las Vegas D/ST a play?
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants in Week 9, and it could be a monster game for wide receiver Davante Adams.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the New York Giants to Allegiant Stadium, as they kick off a two-game home stand against both New York teams that play their games in New Jersey. Following the Giants game, the Raiders will host the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, but first, let us dive into this matchup.
Both of these franchises have had rough 2023 seasons, as injuries, and bad coaching have plagued them at times. The Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, has struggled in Year 2 after winning the NFL's Coach of the Year last season, and the Raiders recently cut ties with their head coach, Josh McDaniels on Halloween night.
In terms of the matchup, this has the potential to be a low-scoring game, so when it comes to your fantasy football lineups in Week 9, tread lightly with both teams. While Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs are likely weekly plays for you, the Raiders defense could be the one that helps you win your week this time around.
Raiders D/ST could have a big day on Sunday vs Giants
The Giants are getting back Daniel Jones for this matchup, but the oft-injured quarterback will be without his star tight end, Darren Waller. It has been a bad first season for Waller in New York, as he has battled the injury bug all season long, and he was recently placed on IR this week.
Las Vegas may not be known for their defense, but the group has played much better this season, and continued to keep the Raiders in the game against Detroit on Monday night. Bad offense led to the Raiders defense being on the field a ton in the first half, and in the end, they just appeared run down.
Against the Giants, the focus should be on Saquon Barkley, who is likely to get his yards, but won't hurt the Raiders too much. I would also expect Jones to have a few turnovers in his return from injury, so do not be afraid to roll with the Las Vegas Raiders D/ST when setting your lineups on Sunday.