2024 1st Round NFL Mock Draft: Raiders make a statement on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick, but in our latest mock draft, do they plan to stay there when all is said and done?
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is only a month away, and the Las Vegas Raiders need to have a strong game plan going in if they hope to shake the nightmare of years past. The Raiders have failed to bring in an impact player on Day 1 for the most part in recent years, but with Tom Telesco coming in as general manager, this could change in a hurry.
Here, we put together a first-round mock draft for this upcoming year, and with the Raiders holding the No. 13 overall pick, they will have to pull off a massive deal to get their guy. Many believe that Jayden Daniels is the one that Antonio Pierce covets the most, but many mock drafts have him already gone by the second overall pick.
Using the Mock Draft Simulator over at NFL Mock Draft Database, the Raiders make a stunning move on Day 1, and with it, adds what should be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.