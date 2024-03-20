2024 1st Round NFL Mock Draft: Raiders make a statement on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick, but in our latest mock draft, do they plan to stay there when all is said and done?
By Brad Weiss
4. Las Vegas Raiders (From Arizona Cardinals): Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Las Vegas Raiders pull off a major trade on draft day in this mock draft, as the simulator approved the Silver and Black trading picks No. 13 and 44 in this year's draft, as well as a third-rounder next year for No. 4 and No. 71 in 2024.
With the pick, the choice was easy, as the Raiders bring in Jayden Daniels to be the future for them at the quarterback position. Daniels is considered one of the top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and with the big move for him, Las Vegas mortgages the future in order to get a guy who they can put under center for the next ten-plus years.
Las Vegas would have a significantly stronger quarterback room in 2024 than they did the year before with this pick, as Daniels joins Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Of course, this would put Tom Telesco on the hot seat if Daniels does not work out, but with a strong support system already in place in Las Vegas, this would be a best-case scenario for the current Heisman Trophy winner.