2024 1st Round NFL Mock Draft: Raiders make a statement on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick, but in our latest mock draft, do they plan to stay there when all is said and done?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders rivals add strong pieces on Day 1
As this mock moves along, the Los Angeles Chargers got a home run of a pick, as Marvin Harrison Jr. fell to them at No. 5 overall. Considered by many as the best overall wide receiver in this year's draft class, Harrison will not work out at his Pro Day, and did not work out at the NFL Combine, so he was passed up by Malik Nabers.
With Los Angeles making so many changes at wide receiver this offseason, releasing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, this is a perfect selection for them for quarterback Justin Herbert.
At pick No. 12, the Denver Broncos also try and revamp the wide receiver room after trading away Jerry Jeudy this offseason. Though there is a need at quarterback, Denver passed on one in this simulated mock, and instead, added Washington star Rome Odunze, considered a top-3 wideout in this class.
Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs picked with the final selection in Round 1, and with the pick, they added to their offensive line. Jordan Morgan is considered a borderline Day 1 pick this year, but he can come in and fight for a starting job along a Chiefs offensive line that will have a new look to it this upcoming season.