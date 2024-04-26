Raiders 2024 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco attacks crucial needs
With Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the past, we dive into a Day 2 NFL Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made a bit of a shocking pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers with selection No. 13 overall. Bowers was no doubt a top player in this year's draft, but with other draft needs, the hope is that the Raiders did not make the wrong move with the selection.
However, the fact of the matter is, Bowers is going to be a tremendous player at the next level, and will pair with Michael Mayer to give the Raiders a dominant duo at the tight end position. The Raiders are a team that needed to add a few more playmakers on offense, and in Bowers, they may have gotten the best non-quarterback in this draft class on the offensive side of the ball.
So where do the Raiders go from here? Of course, they have some significant position groups to target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and Tom Telesco could always trade up or down and get some more draft capital. For now, we will dive into a Day 2 mock draft that has the Raiders staying put at picks No. 44 and 77, and with those picks, Telesco starts to attack some positions of need.
With that said, here is what Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft could look like for the Las Vegas Raiders.