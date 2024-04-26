Raiders 2024 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco attacks crucial needs
With Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the past, we dive into a Day 2 NFL Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
On the defensive side of the ball, the biggest position of need right now for the Las Vegas Raiders is at cornerback. Looking at the 2024 NFL Draft, we knew guys like Nate Wiggins, Terrion Arnold, and Quinyon Mitchell were going to go on Day 1, but Kool-Aid McKinstry was another potential first round pick out of Alabama.
With the No. 44 pick on Day 2, the Raiders solidify their starting cornerback group, adding McKinstry to the mix alongside Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. The truth is, the Raiders will likely have to add more than one cornerback during the next two days, but in McKinstry, they get a bonafide Day 1 starter to add to one of the thinner position groups on the roster right now.
With McKinstry being selected early on Day 2, the Raiders not only bolster the cornerback room, but could have the best defensive backfield that they have had in quite some time. Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps are an excellent duo at the safety position, and with this pick, Patrick Graham's entire defensive unit gets a huge boost in the starting lineup.