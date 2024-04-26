Raiders 2024 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Tom Telesco attacks crucial needs
With Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the past, we dive into a Day 2 NFL Mock Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The arrival of Brock Bowers at the tight end position will go a long way in helping the Raiders in the passing attack, but the offensive line has to be the priority on Day 2. The Raiders seemingly bolstered the interior of their offensive line with the signing of Cody Whitehair, but the glaring need is at the right tackle spot.
Thayer Munford Jr. is a real choice to be the starting right tackle next season, but the goal for Tom Telesco should be to add a potential Day 1 starter on Friday as well. Roger Rosengarten is someone we have mocked to the Raiders on Day 2 in the past, and he could be available for the taking at pick No. 77 overall.
Rosengarten could come right in and start as a rookie, or learn behind Kolton Miller and Munford if the Raiders feel Munford is ready to step into a full-time starting role. With these two picks, Las Vegas addresses two key needs on Day 2, and it would not shock anybody if Telesco made a move to grab another pick or two across the second and third rounds.