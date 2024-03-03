Raiders 2024 Draft: Day 3 NFL Scouting Combine Winners
Following the most exciting day of the NFL Combine yet, these four players stuck out the most.
By Jason Willis
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of the 2024 NFL Draft, and on Saturday, Day 3 of the NFL Combine on-field workouts could bring some talent to the Silver and Black. The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and while they have needs on both sides of the ball, quarterback has been the big topic of discussion this draft cycle.
The quarterbacks worked out on Saturday with the rest of the offensive skill position guys, and here is who stood out the most.
The Texas Duo (again)
For the second time this week, two Texas players from the same position groups had big performances at the Combine. This time, it was a pair of wide receivers in Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell who stole the show.
Worthy, a diminutive, speed threat who came into the event looking to prove himself as the fastest player in the class did that and more when he blazed to an NFL Combine record 4.21 40-yard dash. While his weight of 165 pounds is a massive question mark, speed kills in the NFL.
In the case of Mitchell, he is one of the smoothest moving wide receivers in the class as he just makes everything look so easy as he glides across the field. This was further proven when he ran a whopping 4.34 40-yard dash.
In a class that’s loaded at wide receiver, both Worthy and Mitchell were able to take advantage of the absences of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers and moved upboards across the league. Now the only question will be how many receivers get into the first round.