Raiders 2024 Draft: Day 3 NFL Scouting Combine Winners
Following the most exciting day of the NFL Combine yet, these four players stuck out the most.
By Jason Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
While the top three of the quarterback position are set with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, the fourth spot is still somewhat up for grabs even if J.J. McCarthy has seemed to pull ahead.
If Penix is to be the fourth guy off the board, this combine will be a big reason why as his measurables blew everyone away. The height of 6’2” was expected but the 81’ wingspan and 10.5 inch hands were particularly surprising. His hands are the same size as Anthony Richardson who is 4 inches taller.
Most importantly, however, the Washington product passed all the medical tests administered at the Combine—a huge step for a player whose collegiate career was plagued by injuries.
Of course, these measurements are not going to make Penix a better quarterback magically but he looked great in the on-field drills as well as he routinely spun beautiful deep balls down the field.
Overall, this was a productive day for a quarterback who has been both a riser and taller throughout the process, and with more athletic testing to come at his pro day, he could find himself working up the boards once again.