Raiders 2024 Draft: Day 3 NFL Scouting Combine Winners
Following the most exciting day of the NFL Combine yet, these four players stuck out the most.
By Jason Willis
Brian Thomas Jr.
When talking about the upcoming wide receiver class, Brian Thomas Jr.’s teammate Malik Nabers has been the center of much of the discussion as one of the best players in the class. However, with Nabers opting not to test, Thomas had a banner day.
First, it was the measurements for Thomas Jr. who came in at nearly 6’3” and 209 pounds. In the on-field portion of the day, the LSU product lit up the track with a 4.33 40-yard dash. The time was the second best of all receivers and at 209 pounds, he is nearly 50 pounds heavier than Worthy who placed first.
On the tape, Thomas Jr. is every bit as electric as the combine measurements would dictate as a downfield ball winner who led the country in touchdown receptions with a whopping seventeen. Using great body control, strong hands, and downfield speed, he was simply too much for most defenses to handle.
Already a first-round lock after the testing numbers today, the question now becomes how high will he go? Teams like the Bills and Chiefs were certainly hoping to get him late but may have to trade up to secure his talents.