Raiders 2024 Draft: Could Las Vegas stay at No. 13 and still get a franchise QB?
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, they should have come away from the event very happy. This draft class appears to be deep in multiple positions of need, and with top quarterbacks deciding to bypass on the on-field workouts, some other signal-caller stepped to the forefront.
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, the presumed top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft class decided to sit out the workouts. They did interview with the Raiders, and with rumors swirling that the team could trade up for a quarterback on Day 1, all three are technically in play for Las Vegas gong into the draft.
However, could it be another signal-caller that hears his name called by Tom Telesco this April?
In a recent mock draft over at Sports Illustrated, Luke Easterling put together his first post-NFL Combine first round. In it, the Raiders do not move up in the first round, but still make the quarterback position the selection at No. 13 overall.
Raiders select Michael Penix Jr. at No. 13 overall
In Easterling's draft, Michael Penix Jr. from Washington was the Raiders selection with pick No. 13 overall. After leading the Washington Huskies on a memorable season last year, Penix rose in the draft rankings, but early mocks had him going on Day 2 in the second round.
However, Penix Jr. put together a strong showing at the NFL Combine, taking advantage of the extra reps with the top-3 quarterback sitting out. If his medicals come back solid, he is certainly someone to keep an eye on, as he proved to be a strong-arm quarterback who can make all the throws downfield.
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, so the rumors will be coming in hot for the next couple of weeks. We will see what Telesco decides to do on Day 1, as it is his first pick as the GM of the Raiders, and could make or break his tenure with the team.