Raiders 2024 draft plan if they cannot trade up for Jayden Daniels
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to have their eyes set on Jayden Daniels, but if they cannot move up to get him, this should be their draft plan.
It’s been known for quite a while that the Las Vegas Raiders would love to trade up in the NFL Draft to get Jayden Daniels. The problem is he will be a top 2-3 pick and the teams sitting in those spots are also in love with Jayden Daniels and in need of a quarterback (Commanders, Patriots).
So it’s highly unlikely the Raiders will be able to no matter how much they want to this year. If they can’t, then here’s what I believe they should do instead.
1.) With the 13th pick, the Raiders should select Oregon State T Taliese Fuaga
Fuaga is a very versatile prospect who will start right away, and he can do it at multiple positions. He can start at tackle, or he could start at guard if needed as well. He’s got a super high IQ and incredible footwork, along with crazy strength as well. Fuaga also didn’t allow a single sack (And gave up only 23 total pressures) In 734 pass-blocking reps over three seasons with the Beavers.
He would be a perfect fit for the Raiders and is exactly what the Raiders need for whoever starts at QB for them in 2024 and beyond.
2.) Trade back into the top 17-20 and select Washington State QB Michael Penix Jr
After they select Fuaga with the 13th pick, they need to find a way to trade back into the top 17-20 range and select Washington State QB Michael Penix Jr. Yes, his injury history could be a concern. But he’s 100% healthy and has been healthy for the last two seasons.
Not only has been healthy, he’s been balling and winning games. He’s a winner. Michael Penix Jr went 13-5 as a starting QB. He completed 342 of 576 passes for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for six TD’s, making it 35 TD’s total over 4 years.
Conclusion
Basically, they need to draft a tackle to protect their new franchise quarterback, and a versatile one like Taliese Fuaga would be perfect. Then, they need to go get their franchise quarterback, with Daniels coming off the board early, they will need to focus on drafting Michael Penix Jr.
Penix Jr might have the strongest and most accurate deep ball in this entire draft, and like I said he’s a winner. He can lead a team and win games and the Raiders have needed a franchise QB for a very long time. It’s time to do what it takes to get him, and then protect him at all costs.