Raiders 2024 free agency: 8 players Las Vegas must avoid signing
Free agency opens with league-wide hope as the Raiders front office starts over with a new regime at the helm.
By Nick Popio
March has arrived which means it's time for the NFL offseason to jump into high gear, and the Las Vegas Raiders have a monster couple of months ahead of them.. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday, and team's personnel are working tirelessly to put the pieces together to begin their Super bowl run for 2025.
The Raiders will knowingly try to sign cheap and wisely just like everyone else. More surprising cuts will happen later in the summer so being ready for the unpredictable is prudent. Here are eight names that they should keep away from at all costs.
Mekhi Becton, OT
The injury bug caught Mekhi Becton early in his pro journey. The Jets are widely considered to be looking for new offensive lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers. He did play more than ever in 2023 with 985 snaps, but might be suited as a backup role with starter potential in the right organization.
The Jets did not pick up his fifth year option which is all you need to know what they think about him.
Devin White, LB
Devin White is coming off a horrific year. He wanted a trade before the season started and was questioned whether or not he quit on his team after being inactive in Week 15. The former number five pick in the draft went from nine tackles a game down to six over a period of time. He was passed on the depth chart by K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell.