Raiders 2024 free agency: 8 players Las Vegas must avoid signing
Free agency opens with league-wide hope as the Raiders front office starts over with a new regime at the helm.
By Nick Popio
Kristian Fulton, CB
Kristian Fulton is ranked dead last on the Pro Football Focus free agency list at 175 and he's only 25. Fulton didn't record an interception or sack last year and hasn't played a full season in the NFL. Fulton looked like he could have been the next great defensive back coming out of LSU, but that never materialized in Tennessee.
Fulton has battled injuries as well.
JK Dobbins, RB
JK Dobbins hasn't played a full season since 2020 because of injuries. The former Ohio State star is only 25 years old too and serious leg issues have derailed his path. Before 2021 his potential was noticeable, but he hasn't surpassed the 500 yard mark since then.
Dobbins posted a video of him recently sprinting, to show decision makers that he is worthy of making a roster and given another chance.
Jeremy Chinn, Safety
Jeremy Chinn is another free agent who is hobbling in to free agency. He had the worst year of his career in 2023. Chinn was on the field almost 100% of the time before that, compared to half that in what should be his last go around in Carolina.