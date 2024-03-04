Raiders 2024 free agency: 8 players Las Vegas must avoid signing
Free agency opens with league-wide hope as the Raiders front office starts over with a new regime at the helm.
By Nick Popio
Ryan Tannehill, QB
Ryan Tannehill is at his best with a strong running game and full protection from the offensive line. He's not worth risking even as a backup at this point in his career. His best fit might be at a veteran's minimum salary for a one year prove it deal.
Tannehill is also fresh off a career low in touchdowns and passing yards since he came into the league in 2012.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Beckham is past his prime. He tied a career low with only three touchdowns in Baltimore and only hit on half of his targets. Beckham has even pondered retirement going into 2023 and could still hang them up.
Adoree Jackson, DB
Jackson had a career-low coverage grade in 2023 and a 95.5 passer rating against him. That is courtesy of profootballrumors.com. He's also dealt with a lot of injuries over his seven year career.