Raiders 2024 free agency: No shot at bringing in CB Jaylon Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bolster their secondary in free agency, and one major target is apparently off the market already.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had their share of lows during the 2023 NFL season, a year that saw them miss the playoffs once again. However, they also took a big step forward in other areas, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.
Led by perennial Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Raiders defense rebounded from 2022 to become a top-10 defense under Patrick Graham, loaded with young talent that should push the group even further in 2024. Despite the strong season, there are still needs going into next offseason, and cornerback is one of them.
Looking at the pending free agency class, one cornerback who stands out is Jaylon Johnson, who had an interception against the Raiders this past season. He would be a perfect fit on the outside with Jack Jones, but apparently, there is no shot at Las Vegas landing him this offseason.
On Wednesday night, Courtney Cronin, the Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN tweeted this out about Johnson.
Johnson is one of the premier young cornerbacks in the league, and would slide right into the starting lineup in Las Vegas. But with the Chicago Bears holding significant draft capital, and looking to run it back with head coach Matt Eberflus next year, general manager Ryan Poles has no intention of letting him leave the Windy City.
Raiders need to continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball
This offseason, you can expect the Raiders to target the cornerback room in free agency or the draft, as well as the safety position. In addition, linebacker could use some depth, and once again, defensive tackle is going to be an area of need for the Silver and Black going into next season.
Of course, the first order of business is getting a general manager and head coach in place to start working on next year's roster. Also, bringing back Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator has to be a priority for the Silver and Black, as he is going to be widely sought-after at the defensive coordinator position, and may even get head coaching interview opportunities.