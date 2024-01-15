2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and many expect that they will try and bring in one of the elite quarterback prospects in this draft class. However, the NFL Draft is not a perfect science, and by the time we get to April, team needs and draft position has already changed.
For the Silver and Black, the 2023 season was a series of highs and lows, as they got out to a slow start behind head coach Josh McDaniels. However, after firing McDaniels on Halloween night, the team was actually better than .500 the rest of the way, capping their year off with wins against all three AFC West foes.
Now, the franchise is in the process of figuring out what they want to do at two key positions: general manager and head coach. The locker room has rallied around Antonio Pierce shedding his interim label and being named full-time head coach for the Raiders, but with Mark Davis, you never know what his plan will be.
Turning out attention to the 2024 NFL Draft, it is time to put out our first full mock draft for the Las Vegas Raiders. Utilizing Pro Football Network's Mock Draft simulator, we dive into a 7-round NFL Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.