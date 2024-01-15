2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Thanks to the trade they made down with the Arizona Cardinals on Day 1, the Raiders are able to get one of the better quarterbacks in this draft class in the second round. The Las Vegas Raiders still have to decide what to do with Aidan O'Connell coming off a solid rookie season at the position, but sitting at pick No. 35 overall, they are able to get their possible future at the position.
It has been an impressive collegiate career for Michael Penix Jr., although he has had to battle through some injuries. Still, transferring to Washington proved to be a stroke of genius for him, as he brought that franchise to new heights, getting all the way to the national championship game earlier this month.
The game against Michigan was not his best, and could force his draft stock to fall a bit going into April's 2024 NFL Draft. If that is the case, him landing in the second round is not such a crazy proposition, and if he is available at No. 35 overall, the Raiders would be waiting with open arms.
Penix has a big arm, and he does have the ability to make plays when needed with his legs. He showed some accuracy issues against a tough Michigan defense, but you cannot deny how well he played all season long, and adding him here would give the Raiders a stocked quarterback room going into the summer months.