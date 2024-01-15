2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders offensive line had to deal with a major injury down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season, as Kolton Miller's shoulder issues proved to be a big problem. The silver lining in that happening was that Thayer Munford Jr. got extended playing time, and he certainly proved he could be a capable starter at the next level.
Still, decisions will be made within this position group, especially with Jermaine Eluemunor entering free agency. The Raiders could decide to let Eluemunor walk, and replace him with an early pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them Miller, Munford, and Jordan Morgan from Arizona to battle it out for playing time.
Miller will be back at left tackle next season, that is a certainty, but it will be the right tackle spot that is once again up for grabs. Munford proved he could be a starter in this league, and with the experience Morgan got in college, he should be one of the more NFL-ready offensive tackles to come off the board on Day 2.
Morgan is a powerful run blocker who is excellent in pass coverage, and would enable Munford to stay as a swing tackle if he ends up winning the job in camp. Still, that would give the Raiders three solid options at the position early on in the offseason, giving them the kind of depth they will need down the stretch of any season.