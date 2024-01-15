2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
One of the key moves that Champ Kelly made when taking over as interim general manager this year was the arrival of Jack Jones. Claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots, Jones made an immediate impact for the Raiders, and should go into next season as the unquestioned CB1 of the group.
Behind Jones are some talented defensive backs as well, as Nate Hobbs took a big step forward in 2023, and expectations will be high for Jakorian Bennett going into Year 2. The Raiders also have to decide what they want to do with Amik Robertson, who has been a solid player for them across the last two seasons, and is entering free agency this offseason.
At pick No. 77 overall, the Raiders add to an impressive group already at the position, bringing in DJ James from the University of Auburn. James is considered one of the better pass coverage cornerbacks coming out this year, and playing in the SEC the last two seasons will certainly help his draft status.
The Raiders defensive backfield took a major step forward under Patrick Graham this season, but depth is going to be needed at both position groups. James can be a starter in this league right away, and at the least help push Bennett all summer long, improving both players along the way.