2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The biggest decision the Raiders will have to make in free agency this offseason is whether or not to bring back Josh Jacobs. Considered by many as one of the best running backs in the game, Jacobs is going to have to be paid a large sum to return in 2024, and the Silver and Black may decide to go in another direction.
If the Raiders do move on from Jacobs, they have a capable running back already on the roster, as Zamir White played extremely well for the team down the stretch when Jacobs was injured. Across his four starts to close out the season, White rushed for over 100 yards twice, and played a key role in the team beating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day.
Behind White is another story, but the Raiders could bolster the position group in a big way by adding Audric Estime from Notre Dame here at pick No. 108 overall. Estime has been a monster for the Fighting Irish since getting significant playing time as a freshman, and he has the ability to run over, or around defenders with ease.
The former New Jersey Player of the Year is already built for the NFL, and he would give the Raiders a solid option in the red zone alongside White in 2024. Of course, this pick all hinges on whether or not Jacobs returns next season, but if he does not, the combination of White and Estime would be a solid one for the Silver and Black.