2024 NFL 7-Round Mock Draft: Raiders miss on Day 1 QB and trade back
The Las Vegas Raiders hold multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we dive into a full 7-round Mock Draft for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders fill some depth needs in Rounds 6 and 7
The Raiders got great play from the safety position this past season, and a lot of that should be credited to veteran Marcus Epps coming over from Philadelphia. Still, depth is needed, and a player like Jay Stanley could not only help behind Epps and Trevon Moehrig, but also give the Raiders another solid tackler on their special teams unit.
Andre James is another big-name Raiders player who is entering free agency, and if the team does not want to pay him, Dylan Parham is certainly an option to start at center next season. Looking at some late-round offensive line talent, Will Putnam from Clemson is a guy to keep an eye on, as he played offensive tackle in college, but projects as more of an interior guy at the next level.
We end this Raiders 7-round NFL Mock draft with Thomas Yassmin, a former rugby player who saw his 2023 season end due to injury. When healthy, Yassmin proved to be a playmaker for Utah, and with the emergence of Michael Mayer, as well as Austin Hooper hopefully coming back as the team's TE2, Yassmin could make a real run at being the team's third tight end in 2024.
The Raiders need a lot of help when it comes to their roster going into the offseason, but there are plenty of key pieces coming back. Finally, the Raiders do not need a complete roster overhaul, but with a new general manager coming in, it is certain to be another exciting roster build in Las Vegas this offseason.