Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 non-quarterbacks worth trading up for on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders may move up on Day 1 to select a signal-caller, but these three non-QBs would be worth the gamble of trading up for as well.
By Brad Weiss
We are almost a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and for Las Vegas Raiders, they hold significant draft capital heading in. The Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and two of the first 44 selections, so they are in line to add two quality starters to the fold immediately in the first and second rounds.
Sitting at No. 13 overall, a lot of the talk surrounding the Raiders has been about whether or not they plan to move up on Day 1 of the draft. In order to do so, they will have to send a nice package to whichever team they decide to trade with, so new general manager Tom Telesco has to be smart if he decides to go that route.
If the Raiders do move up in the first round, many believe that the plan will be to move up for a quarterback. There are multiple first-round talents in this year's draft class at the position group, and if the Raiders like one of them, and sees them as their future, then Telesco may decide to swing a monster deal.
However, if the Raiders do not trade up for a quarterback, here are three NFL Draft prospects that could be worth trading up for that do not play that position.