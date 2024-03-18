Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 non-quarterbacks worth trading up for on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders may move up on Day 1 to select a signal-caller, but these three non-QBs would be worth the gamble of trading up for as well.
By Brad Weiss
Joe Alt
This offseason, the Raiders lost starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to free agency, as he landed with the New York Giants. Eluemunor was a constant contributor for the Raiders across the last two seasons, so a plan must be put in place to not only replace him, but possibly replace him with a long-term solution at the position.
When you look at this year's NFL Draft class, the premier offensive tackle of the group is Notre Dame star Joe Alt. Alt had an interesting rise for the Fighting Irish, as he was seen as a last resort during his freshman year when fellow freshman Blake Fisher went down with an injury, and even started his career with Notre Dame as a tight end.
Alt is considered a once-in-a-generation talent at the position, and would be well-worth trading up for. If the Raiders can find a way to move up for him, especially if the premier quarterbacks go early this April, Alt would be a guy they can help build their starting offensive line around.