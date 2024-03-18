Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 non-quarterbacks worth trading up for on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders may move up on Day 1 to select a signal-caller, but these three non-QBs would be worth the gamble of trading up for as well.
By Brad Weiss
Olu Fashanu
Like Alt, Penn State's Olu Fashanu is considered one of the best offensive tackles in this year's draft class, and is slated to go in the top-10. He had a dominant career during his time with the Nittany Lions, and while the 2023 season was not his best, he has the size and strength to dominate at the next level.
Fashanu on the Raiders would fill the hole they currently have at right tackle, especially if Thayer Munford Jr. is not the solution at the position. Munford played very well in his limited time this past season, filling in for Kolton Miller when he went down with an injury, and it is clear his floor is to at least be a solid swing guard in the pros.
Fashanu could end up falling to the Raiders at No. 13, but if he is still available around pick No. 10, Telesco has to make a decision on whether or not to move up. Many teams need help at offensive tackle going into this year's draft class, so the group should be in high demand this April.