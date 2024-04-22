Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 potential trade partners on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders could end up trading on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three potential trade partners.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a good spot to be in as they try and fill some major voids on the roster. The needs are obvious going into this year's draft, as they have to add a starting offensive tackle, depth at the cornerback position, and another quarterback to the mix.
However, staying put at No. 13 is only one possibility, and only picking once in the first round is also something that may not happen. The Raiders have more than a few needs that they will need to address early on Day 1, and hopefully new general manager Tom Telesco can have more success in the first round than his predecessors.
Here, we look at three potential trade partners for the Las Vegas Raiders on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders NFL Draft: 3 potential trade partners on Day 1
3. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while the No. 1 pick is off limits, they could be in the market to trade No. 9 overall. That would only be four-spot jump for the Raiders, so if there is a player they like still available, Telesco could make a move inside the top-10.
Most of the elite quarterbacks would be gone by then, but adding a Day 1 starter at offensive tackle or cornerback would be in play. Whatever happens, I can see Telesco being very active on Day 1 this year.