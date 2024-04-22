Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 potential trade partners on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders could end up trading on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three potential trade partners.
By Brad Weiss
2. Baltimore Ravens
Then there is the scenario where the Raiders stay put at No. 13 and draft in their spot, before trying to creep back into the first round for another selection. In this scenario, the likely draft target would be a quarterback, and maybe they go back into the first round to select Washington star Michael Penix Jr., who has been linked to the Raiders in recent weeks.
The Baltimore Ravens pick at No. 30 overall, so the Raiders would have to send some solid capital to them in order to move up from No. 44. The Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this draft season, and Penix is someone who could come in and help the Raiders improve the quarterback room right away.
The Ravens are a team that are a few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender, so they may be wise to hang on to their Day 1 pick and add someone who can be a final piece of the puzzle. However, if they are going to take calls on night No. 1, the Raiders should be actively trying to add two first-round talents.