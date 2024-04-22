Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 potential trade partners on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders could end up trading on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are three potential trade partners.
By Brad Weiss
1. Arizona Cardinals
Then there is the best-case scenario for the Raiders if the plan is to move up and get one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class. We know that the teams picking in the top-3 all need quarterbacks, and it is very likely that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye will all be gone by the time Arizona comes up to pick.
For the Cardinals, they may not be in the market for a quarterback, as they have a lot of money invested in Kyler Murray. This would mean they could trade away the No. 4 pick and bring back a heavy load of draft capital across the 2024, 2025, and possibly even the 2026 NFL Drafts.
In order for Tom Telesco to mortgage the future to trade up to No. 4 overall, the top of the draft would have to go a bit sideways. The only quarterback they should be moving up that high for is Jayden Daniels, and as we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems that he is destined to be selected by the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall.