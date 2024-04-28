Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 thoughts on the recent Las Vegas draft class
The 2024 NFL draft for Las Vegas was a continuation of the offseason process in which they filled holes all over the roster except for a quarterback.
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders brass did not make a trade in the 2024 NFL draft and stuck loyal to their board. They didn't blink when all six quarterbacks went ahead of them in the first round and went with a consensus top-five talent nearly 10 spots later.
They also got a first-rounder in the second round and took chances on developmental guys pretty much the rest of the way. Here, we look at some thoughts after the culmination of what was an exciting three days for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 thoughts on the recent Las Vegas draft class
1. Brock Bowers should have hall of fame intentions immediately.
The thirteenth overall pick could be a memorable one in 20 years or so. Bowers has all the accolades and expectations to go with it. He will roam the middle of the field with Michael Mayer and Jakobi Meyers.
He and Mayer are like an extra lineman that can help the right side come along and grow together.
The offense can now put seven guys on the line of scrimmage to open holes for Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. They're beefing up the unit that needs the most attention. Luke Getsy has no excuses to feed all of these playmakers with the spotlight being on who plays quarterback for the silver and black.