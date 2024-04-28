Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 thoughts on the recent Las Vegas draft class
The 2024 NFL draft for Las Vegas was a continuation of the offseason process in which they filled holes all over the roster except for a quarterback.
By Nick Popio
2. The offensive line is now fortified.
Jackson Powers-Johnson was a highly lauded pick in the second round. Pro football focus graded him at the top of almost every category for a center, and the Raiders have options with him.
Andre James and Dylan Parham are going to be the starting center and left guard, so Powers-Johnson should slide right in as the right guard as a rookie. With Kolton Miller protecting the blindside, four of the five starters are set in stone for 2024.
Delmar Glaze was a reach, but you have to believe he will get an oppurtunity with Thayer Munford Jr. on the right side. Against Ohio State he had to block his new teammate Tommy Eichenberg a lot when he reached the second level of the defense. He faired well in that contest facing an NFL caliber defensive line but committed a holding penalty in the second quarter.