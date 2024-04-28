Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 thoughts on the recent Las Vegas draft class
The 2024 NFL draft for Las Vegas was a continuation of the offseason process in which they filled holes all over the roster except for a quarterback.
By Nick Popio
3. The Raiders didn't budge on a quarterback.
Get ready for the Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell era in Las Vegas. 257 picks passed by without the Raiders looking for an immediate foe to contest the apparent situation that they currently live in.
Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders inked Carter Bradley at quarterback. He's from South Alabama and is probably just going to be an extra camp body.
They upgraded at linebacker with a Big Ten menace and might have stolen a pair of seventh-rounders in Trey Taylor and MJ Devonshire. They may have to wait until 2025 to draft a gunslinger or sign a free agent, but for this moment in time, they're going with O'Connell and Minshew.
In less than four months the preseason will be here and we'll get to decipher how the Raiders will fare in the fall. The pressure is on AOC, Minshew and Getsy as the main targets in the crosshairs to deliver a playoff push or bust to a wishful, but rabid fanbase that won't accept anything less.