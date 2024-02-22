Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 wild trades to land QB Jayden Daniels
The Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback and Jayden Daniels looks like the No.1 target, here are 3 wild trades that could land him.
Ever since Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, fans that wanted him to get the permanent job have been eyeing potential quarterbacks for the 2024 season. One name that popped up early was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for a number of reasons.
The first is that Daniels is one of the most dynamic players in this draft class and was rewarded for his excellence and dynamism with the 2023 Heisman Trophy. We all know how much the Raiders love Heisman winners as they have had multiple in Silver and Black over the decades.
In addition to his Heisman excellence, Daniels is a familiar face for Antonio Pierce as the Southern California native was originally recruited to Arizona State by Pierce. The Raiders head coach was an assistant to Herm Edwards at ASU and helped bring stars like Daniels, Jack Jones, and Brandon Aiyuk to the desert.
The pre-existing relationship that these two have should help dispel any concerns folks might about Daniels and their ability to work together. Daniels never reached his full potential at ASU but as Pierce will be the first to tell you, things got a little bit messy there under Edwards and no one could truly thrive.
Now the question becomes how can the Raiders land their potential franchise quarterback? Jumping up from 13 to the top five is a tall task but we have lots of precedent for it with teams like the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers going from the early teens to those top five slots. The Niners did it to draft Trey Lance which did not work out for them, but the Texans were able to land the defensive rookie of the year in Will Anderson through that trade.
Using what we've seen in the recent past and some trade value charts, here are some wild traide that could help the Raiders land Jayden Daniels.