Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 3 wild trades to land QB Jayden Daniels
The Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback and Jayden Daniels looks like the No.1 target, here are 3 wild trades that could land him.
There are some mock drafts that have the top three QBs in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels going 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall respectively and in that case this trade would be pointless. However, if the Patriots select Marvin Harrison Jr. or trade back to allow another team to select the player that many consider the best in the draft, then that opens the door for the Raiders to jump to number 4.
The advantage here is that the Cardinals appear committed to Kyler Murray after he came on strong at the end of the season and they could see this as a chance to continue building around their centerpiece. The picks here are determined by the Rich Hill trade value chart which has taken over for the old Jimmy Johnson board which many believe to be outdated at this point.
Using that chart, the Raiders give up pick 13 (336 points), 44 (135 points), and a 2025 1st (estimate 250 points) which comes out to 721 points in exchange for Arizona’s pick 4 (491 points) and pick 71 (153 points) which are worth 644 points on the table. Obviously it’s not totally even based on the table but it’s close enough where it make sense.
This would be ideal because it still allows to make the most of their day 2 picks this year and allows them to hold to most of their picks in 2025 as well. They would not be totally hamstrung over the next few years and could continue to put a competitive roster around their future QB, who we all hope will be Jayden Daniels.