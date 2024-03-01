Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 5 biggest winners from Day 1 of the NFL Combine
After Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine, these five players stood out the most, and should be on the Las Vegas Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
With the NFL Scouting Combine finally upon us, the NFL off-season is truly underway for the Las Vegas Raiders, as players look to improve their draft stock in front of the top decision-makers from every NFL team both on the field, in interviews, and with their measurements.
The first day of the combine which included defensive lineman, linebackers, and pass rushers is a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders who have seemingly had holes at those first two positions forever. In addition, there are plenty of battles at the top of each position for the team to evaluate on Thursday.
Of course, the most important parts of the Combine are the medicals and the private team interviews but many players can make money at the Combine each year, and on day one, 2024 was no different. This is a huge draft for Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, as he looks to put his stamp on the team in Year 1 at the helm.
However, these five players stuck out amongst their peers the most and should find themselves rising up the Raiders draft board.