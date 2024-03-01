Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 5 biggest winners from Day 1 of the NFL Combine
After Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine, these five players stood out the most, and should be on the Las Vegas Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
Dallas Turner (Alabama)
Perhaps the best performance from day one of the combine came from Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner. A lanky, physical pass rusher in a class without a clear-cut top guy at the position, Turner was looking to push himself up draft boards.
Fortunately for him, he measured in at 6’2” and 247 pounds with a gigantic 83-inch wingspan. While he could stand to add a bit more weight to his frame as he moves to the next level, the wingspan number, in the 89th percentile, will certainly excite teams.
During on-the-field testing, Turner proved himself to be one of the best athletes in the class with a 4.47 40-yard dash, 40.5” vertical jump, and a 10’7” broad jump. Those numbers rank 98th, 97th, and 93rd percentile respectively.
Coming into the event, Turner was EDGE1 for many analysts and this performance did nothing to dissuade them. In fact, it would be an outright shock if he was not selected in the top ten at this point and very well could be the first defensive player off the board.