Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 5 biggest winners from Day 1 of the NFL Combine
After Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine, these five players stood out the most, and should be on the Las Vegas Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
The Florida State Duo
Both members of a Florida State defense that nearly got the Seminoles into the College Football Playoff, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both had stand-out performances at day one of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Verse, who came into the season a presumed top-ten selection, has fallen behind the pack a bit throughout the process and needed a good combine to secure himself a first-round spot this April.
With a 4.58 40-yard dash at 254 pounds, he registered the third-fastest time of any defensive end. While many assumed he would weigh in a bit heavier than he did, his measurements are quite similar to Will Anderson Jr. who was a top-five selection in last year's draft.
His teammate Fiske who played on the interior at a bit of an undersized 292 pounds has been flying up boards in the early pre-draft process and lit up the combine today during the on-field testing with a 4.78 40 that ranked in the 97th percentile at the position. His 9’9” broad jump was 96th percentile as well.
Could Florida State see two members of its defensive line selected on day one of the NFL Draft? It is certainly possible after the pair had such strong performances on day one.