Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: 5 biggest winners from Day 1 of the NFL Combine
After Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine, these five players stood out the most, and should be on the Las Vegas Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
The Texas Duo
While it is not a shock to see Byron Murphy, one of the best defensive players in the class, light up the Combine, it is always nice to see your priors confirmed. With a 4.87 40-yard dash, third best at his position, and 33” vertical leap, he looked the part of an elite athlete for the position.
In the NFL Murphy projects as an immediate starter on the interior as a pocket-collapsing defensive tackle that was considered a lock first-round pick before the combine. While in Indianapolis, Murphy just moved differently than nearly every other player at his position during the on-field drills.
Murphy’s teammate T’Vondre Sweat had a great day as well. The most important part of his combine was always going to be the medicals as teams wanted to know if he truly was the 366 pounds that Texas listed him at. Fortunately, the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year weighed in at exactly that to compliment his 6’4” frame.
A dominating presence at defensive tackle, Sweat needed to prove his athletic ability as teams look for players who can contribute on all three downs. While his 5.27 40-yard dash doesn’t jump off the page, it is a really solid time for a player who is nearly 370 pounds.
Likely to go early on day two, a team looking to beef up their run defense could select him late in round one and get an instant starter.