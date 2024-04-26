Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: All eyes back on the QB position on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 44 pick in the NFL Draft, but will a quarterback be the pick in Rounds 2 or 3?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball. The Silver and Black used their first round selection on a tight end on Thursday night, bypassing selecting for need and instead grabbing the best player available.
Looking ahead at Day 2 of the draft, a night that will encompass both rounds 2 and 3, the Raiders should look to bolster the offensive tackle and cornerback positions. However, as we saw on Thursday night, the Raiders do not always go with the consensus, so we could be in for some more fireworks on Friday.
In the second round, Las Vegas will pick at No. 44 overall, and then will pick again at No. 77 in the third round. As is always the case, there could also be some movement with the Raiders draft picks, as the smart move would be to try and trade up into the third round for another selection, giving them three picks in the top-100.
But where will Telesco go with his picks on Day 2?
Are the Raiders eyeing a quarterback on Day 2?
Going into Day 2, the Raiders are the apparent favorite to land Spencer Rattler, a quarterback from South Carolina who was the Most Valuable Player in the Senior Bowl. Rattler was once considered a top NFL Draft prospect, but his stock fell a bit throughout his collegiate career, and he was not one of a record six quarterbacks selected on Day 1.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix all heard their names called in the first round, leaving guys like Rattler and Jordan Travis waiting in the wings. Rattler is someone who is starting to generate a lot of draft buzz heading into the second night of the draft, and many teams could be jockeying up to get him.
Quarterback may not be a position of need for the Raiders on Day 2, but it would surprise nobody if Rattler is in the Silver and Black before all is said and done.