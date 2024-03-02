Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 of the NFL Combine proves CB talent is deep
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at cornerback going into this offseason, and the 2024 NFL Draft class appears loaded with talent.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with immediate needs on both sides of the ball. Of course, most of the talk when it comes to the Raiders has been about the quarterback, and whether or not the Silver and Black will be able to go up and get a player like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.
However, there are issues on the defensive side of the ball as well, including at cornerback. During Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, we got to see the defensive backs and tight ends do their thing, and one thing is for sure, this draft class is loaded with talent at cornerback.
During the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders added Jack Jones, and he immediately came in and became their top cornerback. Nate Hobbs will return in the slot next season, and the jury is still out on Jakorian Bennett, but for the most part, Las Vegas has to attack this position group in both free agency and the draft this offseason.
Luckily for them, the 2024 draft class is one where they could get a Day 1 starter with one of their first few picks.
Raiders should have their eyes on 3 specific cornerbacks
We have been talking about Quinyon Mitchell for quite some time at JustBlogBaby, and on Friday, he showed out at the Combine. Mitchell ran a blistering 4.33 40-yard dash, and those kinds of numbers will make him a definite Day 1 draft pick this April.
Terrion Arnold is someone who has been mocked to the Raiders many times over the last few weeks, and we can see why. When it comes to this year's draft class, he may be the best overall player at the position group, and during the Combine on-field workouts, he did nothing to hurt his draft stock.
Then there is Jarrian Jones, a player that we mocked to the Raiders in our latest 7-round Raiders mock draft this past week. Jones overcame a lot to become a star with the Florida State Seminoles, and based on how he tested on Friday, jumping nearly 40 inches while running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, his stock is certainly on the rise.
The Raiders have a strong defensive backfield in place going into this offseason, but this is a position group I would not mind seeing them attack early this draft cycle. If they can add another starting-caliber cornerback to the mix, it will go a long way in helping them at least try to stop Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert next season.