Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Everything you need to know about Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders went with the best player available at pick 13 and snagged Brock Bowers out of Georgia, how does he fit in Las Vegas?
Who is Brock Bowers?
Brock Bowers was born and raised in Napa, California just a few miles from where the Raiders held their annual training camp for decades. Shortly after the pick was announced, Bowers told The Athletic that he used to attend training camps and even got an autograph from Derek Carr before the team moved to Las Vegas.
Bowers became a superstar at Napa High School as a multi-position athlete and began receiving offers and accolades after his freshman season. He was a preseason All-American as a senior but his season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn’t stop Georgia from recruiting him and he began his college career with the Bulldogs in 2021.
At Georgia he quickly blossomed into one of the best players in college football and was absolute dynamite from the start. He finished his freshman season with 56 catches for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns and helped lead the Bulldogs to a CFP national championship. In 2022 he had a better statistical season with 63 catches for 942 yards and 7 touchdowns and helped the Bulldogs repeat as national champs.
His junior season was not quite as impactful as he missed some time with injury and the Bulldogs fell short of the CFP Playoff after a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. He declared for the draft shortly after and ended his career with 175 catches for 2,538 yard and 31 total touchdowns in 40 career games. Bowers was a star on an absolutely loaded team and was one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class as soon as he declared.