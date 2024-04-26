Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Everything you need to know about Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders went with the best player available at pick 13 and snagged Brock Bowers out of Georgia, how does he fit in Las Vegas?
What makes Brock Bowers special?
We already covered the massive statistical impact that Brock Bowers made at Georgia and he also helped the Bulldogs win two national championships in 2021 and 2022. There is as a chance they could’ve pulled off the threepeat if he was healthy in 2023 but he still played in 10 games and was a massive boost for the team.
In terms of measurables, Bowers comes in at 6-4 and 243lbs and is an elite athlete in every way. His unofficial 40 times are between 4.48 and 4.50 and either would be in the 95th or better percentile at his position. His highlights are incredible as he showed off run after the catch ability and explosiveness against some of the best athletes in college football.
Bowers accolades are individual as well as he is the first two-time winner of the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in the country. He was also a three-time All-American which was only done by two other Bulldogs in the program’s history, Herschel Walker and David Pollack.
We didn’t get to see the full measurables for Bowers as he was still dealing with the hamstring injury but we can see on the tape how explosive he is. He has soft hands and can run any route in the tree against any defender in the league. Let’s dive in to his fit in Las Vegas and what impact he can make right away.